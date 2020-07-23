See All Counselors in Holladay, UT
Talon Greeff, LPC

Counseling
2.5 (5)
Overview

Talon Greeff, LPC is a Counselor in Holladay, UT. 

Talon Greeff works at Clear View Counseling in Holladay, UT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clear View Counseling
    5800 S Highland Dr, Holladay, UT 84121 (801) 272-9980
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 23, 2020
    This man knows his business. Sometimes you don't like to hear the truth or the solutions , if any, that are possible. We trust his expertise and have found as time has passed how right on he was with our situation.
    About Talon Greeff, LPC

    Specialties
    Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1447411517
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Talon Greeff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Talon Greeff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Talon Greeff works at Clear View Counseling in Holladay, UT.

    5 patients have reviewed Talon Greeff. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Talon Greeff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Talon Greeff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

