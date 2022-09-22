See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Templeton, CA
Talia Luc, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Talia Luc, NP

Pulmonary Disease
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Talia Luc, NP is a Pulmonologist in Templeton, CA. 

Talia Luc works at Medical Clinic at Posada in Templeton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Clinic at Posada
    265 Posada Ln Ste B, Templeton, CA 93465 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 434-0900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • French Hospital Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Talia Luc?

    Sep 22, 2022
    Talia is my Primary Care Physician, as well as my daughter’s and parent’s PCP We love the time she takes explaining things to us. Additionally, I was hospitalized in ICU with double pneumonia and saw Talia a few days after I was released. Talia listened to my concerns, made me feel better about what I was dealing with, and sent the proper referrals out. Talia’s office staff has always been very accomodating and kind.
    Michelle R — Sep 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Talia Luc, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Talia Luc, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Talia Luc to family and friends

    Talia Luc's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Talia Luc

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Talia Luc, NP.

    About Talia Luc, NP

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861926198
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Lenoir-Rhyne University, Hickory, Nc
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Talia Luc, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Talia Luc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Talia Luc has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Talia Luc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Talia Luc works at Medical Clinic at Posada in Templeton, CA. View the full address on Talia Luc’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Talia Luc. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Talia Luc.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Talia Luc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Talia Luc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Talia Luc, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.