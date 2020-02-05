Takesha Leonard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Takesha Leonard, NP
Takesha Leonard, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Buffalo, NY.
Takesha Leonard works at
My Health 360 - Clarence, NY701 Seneca St Ste 646C, Buffalo, NY 14210 Directions (716) 995-4450
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Amazing NP with the care and concern you want in your child's care. Very knowledgable and patient.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1063744209
Takesha Leonard accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Takesha Leonard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Takesha Leonard. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Takesha Leonard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Takesha Leonard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Takesha Leonard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.