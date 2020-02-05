See All Nurse Practitioners in Buffalo, NY
Takesha Leonard, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2 (4)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Takesha Leonard, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Buffalo, NY. 

Takesha Leonard works at My Health 360 - Clarence, NY in Buffalo, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    My Health 360 - Clarence, NY
    701 Seneca St Ste 646C, Buffalo, NY 14210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 995-4450
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Takesha Leonard, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063744209
