Tai Tran, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
1 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Tai Tran, PA is a Physician Assistant in Lodi, CA. 

Tai Tran works at Community Medical Centers in Lodi, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Community Medical Centers
    721 Calaveras St, Lodi, CA 95240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 331-8019

Ratings & Reviews
1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Tai Tran, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1750445193
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Tai Tran, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tai Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Tai Tran has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Tai Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Tai Tran works at Community Medical Centers in Lodi, CA. View the full address on Tai Tran’s profile.

Tai Tran has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tai Tran.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tai Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tai Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
