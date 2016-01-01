Tai Kang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Tai Kang, MFT
Overview
Tai Kang, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Salinas, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 11 Maple St Ste F, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 224-0916
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tai Kang?
About Tai Kang, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1295758753
Frequently Asked Questions
Tai Kang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tai Kang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tai Kang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tai Kang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tai Kang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tai Kang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.