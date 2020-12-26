Tahseen Silva, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tahseen Silva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tahseen Silva, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Tahseen Silva, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Delray Beach, FL.
Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches, INC2645 N Federal Hwy, Delray Beach, FL 33483 Directions (561) 740-2004
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
She was awesome. Pleasant & spends time with you. Highly Recommend.
About Tahseen Silva, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- Florida Atlantic University
Tahseen Silva has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Tahseen Silva accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tahseen Silva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Tahseen Silva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.
