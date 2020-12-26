See All Nurse Practitioners in Delray Beach, FL
Tahseen Silva, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Tahseen Silva, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Delray Beach, FL. 

Tahseen Silva works at Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches, INC in Delray Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches, INC
    2645 N Federal Hwy, Delray Beach, FL 33483 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 740-2004
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Tahseen Silva, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598178980
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Florida Atlantic University
