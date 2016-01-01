Tahirin Artreches accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tahirin Artreches
Overview
Tahirin Artreches is a Neuropsychologist in Odessa, FL.
Tahirin Artreches works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Neuropsychological Evaluation and Treatment Services (nets)15131 Ogden Loop, Odessa, FL 33556 Directions (813) 820-0067
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tahirin Artreches?
About Tahirin Artreches
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1114334380
Frequently Asked Questions
Tahirin Artreches has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tahirin Artreches works at
Tahirin Artreches has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tahirin Artreches.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tahirin Artreches, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tahirin Artreches appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.