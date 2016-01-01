Dr. Taesun Yeoum, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeoum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Taesun Yeoum, DC
Overview
Dr. Taesun Yeoum, DC is a Chiropractor in Ambler, PA.
Dr. Yeoum works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ada Greenfield DMD Endodontist1600 N Bethlehem Pike, Ambler, PA 19002 Directions (215) 839-0332
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yeoum?
About Dr. Taesun Yeoum, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, Korean
- 1518938364
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yeoum accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yeoum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yeoum works at
Dr. Yeoum speaks Korean.
Dr. Yeoum has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeoum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeoum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yeoum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.