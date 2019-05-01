Dr. Tadserh Serralta, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serralta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tadserh Serralta, DC
Overview
Dr. Tadserh Serralta, DC is a Chiropractor in Sebring, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Life University/School Of Chiropractic.
Locations
Serralta Chiropractic813 Us Highway 27 S, Sebring, FL 33870 Directions (863) 385-5300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Serralta is one of the best chiropractors I have had in 40 years of regular treatments. I'm a very active Canadian Snow Bird and I would not hesitate to recommend Dr Tad to anyone. He is warm, energetic, caring, as is his staff. His treatments are very effective.
About Dr. Tadserh Serralta, DC
- Chiropractic
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1467552547
Education & Certifications
- Life University/School Of Chiropractic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Serralta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Serralta accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Serralta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Serralta speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Serralta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serralta.
