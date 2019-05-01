See All Chiropractors in Sebring, FL
Dr. Tadserh Serralta, DC Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Tadserh Serralta, DC

Chiropractic
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Tadserh Serralta, DC is a Chiropractor in Sebring, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Life University/School Of Chiropractic.

Dr. Serralta works at Serralta Chiropractic in Sebring, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Serralta Chiropractic
    813 Us Highway 27 S, Sebring, FL 33870 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 385-5300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chiropractic Subluxation Adjustments
Electrical Stimulation
Headache
Chiropractic Subluxation Adjustments
Electrical Stimulation
Headache

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chiropractic Subluxation Adjustments Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Middle Back Pain Chevron Icon
Motor Vehicle Accident Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Numbness
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Serralta?

    May 01, 2019
    Dr Serralta is one of the best chiropractors I have had in 40 years of regular treatments. I'm a very active Canadian Snow Bird and I would not hesitate to recommend Dr Tad to anyone. He is warm, energetic, caring, as is his staff. His treatments are very effective.
    — May 01, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tadserh Serralta, DC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Tadserh Serralta, DC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Serralta to family and friends

    Dr. Serralta's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Serralta

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Tadserh Serralta, DC.

    About Dr. Tadserh Serralta, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467552547
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Life University/School Of Chiropractic
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tadserh Serralta, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serralta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Serralta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Serralta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Serralta works at Serralta Chiropractic in Sebring, FL. View the full address on Dr. Serralta’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Serralta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serralta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Serralta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Serralta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Tadserh Serralta, DC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.