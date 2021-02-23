Dr. Billmire has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tad Billmire, OD
Dr. Tad Billmire, OD is an Optometrist in Decatur, TX.
Dr. Tad W Billmire104 S Washburn St, Decatur, TX 76234 Directions (940) 627-3739
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
I have been using him for years. He has always taken the time to explain all of my questions and concerns. I have never felt rushed or like I was just another patient to him. The staff is very friendly and accommodating to my family. They take the time to make sure that the glasses that you are getting are a good fit and that you will like them.
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
Dr. Billmire accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Billmire speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Billmire. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Billmire.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Billmire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Billmire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.