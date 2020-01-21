See All Counselors in Cookeville, TN
Tabitha Schlatter, LPC

Counseling
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Tabitha Schlatter, LPC is a Counselor in Cookeville, TN. 

Tabitha Schlatter works at Stay Well Counseling & Consulting in Cookeville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hope Counseling Center
    906 Allen Ave, Cookeville, TN 38501 (931) 881-7327

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Behavior Modification
Behavioral Disorders
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Grief
Grief Therapy
Group Psychotherapy
Individual Therapy
Pain Management
Pediatric Counseling
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychotherapy Services
Relaxation Therapy
Stress Management
    Aetna
    Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 21, 2020
    Tabitha she helps me on a lot of stuff back in my past and my losses in my life. It is helpful to put my past and my losses to rest and ease my mind from it all.
    Justin M Paradise — Jan 21, 2020
    About Tabitha Schlatter, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144693938
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Kentucky
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tabitha Schlatter, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tabitha Schlatter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tabitha Schlatter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tabitha Schlatter works at Stay Well Counseling & Consulting in Cookeville, TN. View the full address on Tabitha Schlatter’s profile.

    Tabitha Schlatter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tabitha Schlatter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tabitha Schlatter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tabitha Schlatter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

