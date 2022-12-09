See All Nurse Practitioners in Brooklyn, NY
Tabitha Locklear-Valerio, FNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile

Tabitha Locklear-Valerio, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Tabitha Locklear-Valerio, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Brooklyn, NY. 

Tabitha Locklear-Valerio works at Transformation Health and Wellness in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Daniel Boadu, NPP
Daniel Boadu, NPP
0 (0)
View Profile
Alina Alayev, NP
Alina Alayev, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
Rose Peterson, NPP
Rose Peterson, NPP
6 (43)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Transformation Health and Wellness
    202 Foster Ave Ste A, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 867-2497
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Tabitha Locklear-Valerio?

    Dec 09, 2022
    Dr. Tabitha Locklear is an excellent provider. She is so patient and compassionate. Highly recommend her. She cares like no other dr .
    Lilia Chavis — Dec 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Tabitha Locklear-Valerio, FNP-BC
    How would you rate your experience with Tabitha Locklear-Valerio, FNP-BC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Tabitha Locklear-Valerio to family and friends

    Tabitha Locklear-Valerio's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Tabitha Locklear-Valerio

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Tabitha Locklear-Valerio, FNP-BC.

    About Tabitha Locklear-Valerio, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619414802
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tabitha Locklear-Valerio, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tabitha Locklear-Valerio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tabitha Locklear-Valerio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tabitha Locklear-Valerio works at Transformation Health and Wellness in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Tabitha Locklear-Valerio’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Tabitha Locklear-Valerio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tabitha Locklear-Valerio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tabitha Locklear-Valerio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tabitha Locklear-Valerio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Tabitha Locklear-Valerio, FNP-BC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.