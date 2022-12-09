Tabitha Locklear-Valerio, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tabitha Locklear-Valerio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tabitha Locklear-Valerio, FNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Tabitha Locklear-Valerio, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Brooklyn, NY.
Tabitha Locklear-Valerio works at
Locations
-
1
Transformation Health and Wellness202 Foster Ave Ste A, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Directions (347) 867-2497
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tabitha Locklear-Valerio?
Dr. Tabitha Locklear is an excellent provider. She is so patient and compassionate. Highly recommend her. She cares like no other dr .
About Tabitha Locklear-Valerio, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1619414802
Frequently Asked Questions
Tabitha Locklear-Valerio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Tabitha Locklear-Valerio accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tabitha Locklear-Valerio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tabitha Locklear-Valerio works at
19 patients have reviewed Tabitha Locklear-Valerio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tabitha Locklear-Valerio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tabitha Locklear-Valerio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tabitha Locklear-Valerio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.