Tabitha Garner, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Overview

Tabitha Garner, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbia, SC. 

Tabitha Garner works at Five Pointes Pediatrics in Columbia, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Five Points Pediatrics and Walk-in
    1228 Harden St, Columbia, SC 29204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 733-5969
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Tabitha Garner, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144502444
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tabitha Garner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Tabitha Garner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tabitha Garner works at Five Pointes Pediatrics in Columbia, SC. View the full address on Tabitha Garner’s profile.

    Tabitha Garner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tabitha Garner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tabitha Garner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tabitha Garner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

