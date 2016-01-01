Tabitha Garner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Tabitha Garner, NP
Overview
Tabitha Garner, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbia, SC.
Locations
Five Points Pediatrics and Walk-in1228 Harden St, Columbia, SC 29204 Directions (803) 733-5969Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Tabitha Garner, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1144502444
Frequently Asked Questions
Tabitha Garner accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tabitha Garner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
