See All Nurse Practitioners in Boca Raton, FL
Tabitha Dugal, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Tabitha Dugal, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Tabitha Dugal, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Nicholls State University - Thibodaux, LA and is affiliated with West Boca Medical Center.

Tabitha Dugal works at Associated Family Physicians of Boca Raton, P.L. in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Mary Spitzer, ARNP
Mary Spitzer, ARNP
0 (0)
View Profile
Holli Jarzabek, ARNP
Holli Jarzabek, ARNP
10 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Associated Family Physicians of Boca Raton, P.L.
    9910 Sandalfoot Blvd Ste 1, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 883-3030
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Boca Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Tabitha Dugal?

    Photo: Tabitha Dugal, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Tabitha Dugal, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Tabitha Dugal to family and friends

    Tabitha Dugal's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Tabitha Dugal

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Tabitha Dugal, APRN.

    About Tabitha Dugal, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104270974
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Nicholls State University - Thibodaux, LA
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Florida State College At Jacksonville
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tabitha Dugal, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tabitha Dugal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tabitha Dugal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tabitha Dugal works at Associated Family Physicians of Boca Raton, P.L. in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Tabitha Dugal’s profile.

    Tabitha Dugal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tabitha Dugal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tabitha Dugal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tabitha Dugal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Tabitha Dugal, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.