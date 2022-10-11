See All Nurse Practitioners in Columbus, GA
Tabatha Paulson, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Tabatha Paulson, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Tabatha Paulson, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, GA. 

Tabatha Paulson works at Rivertown Pediatrics in Columbus, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rivertown Pediatrics, PC
    2416 Capstone Ct, Columbus, GA 31909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 327-1281
  2. 2
    Pediatric After Hours
    705 17th St, Columbus, GA 31901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 571-1665

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Infant Care
Neonatal Care
Pediatric Diseases
Infant Care
Neonatal Care
Pediatric Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Tabatha Paulson?

    Oct 11, 2022
    Crazy reading all the negative comments as Tabitha did all of my QTC appointments and was absolutely amazing in listening to everything I had to say and did an amazing job at ensuring everything I had was documented! She seemed like a provider that truly cares for veterans
    Jacob M — Oct 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Tabatha Paulson, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Tabatha Paulson, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Tabatha Paulson to family and friends

    Tabatha Paulson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Tabatha Paulson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Tabatha Paulson, NP.

    About Tabatha Paulson, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336479922
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tabatha Paulson, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tabatha Paulson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tabatha Paulson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Tabatha Paulson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tabatha Paulson works at Rivertown Pediatrics in Columbus, GA. View the full address on Tabatha Paulson’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Tabatha Paulson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tabatha Paulson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tabatha Paulson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tabatha Paulson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Tabatha Paulson, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.