Tabatha Paulson, NP
Overview
Tabatha Paulson, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, GA.
Tabatha Paulson works at
Locations
Rivertown Pediatrics, PC2416 Capstone Ct, Columbus, GA 31909 Directions (706) 327-1281
Pediatric After Hours705 17th St, Columbus, GA 31901 Directions (706) 571-1665
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Centene
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Crazy reading all the negative comments as Tabitha did all of my QTC appointments and was absolutely amazing in listening to everything I had to say and did an amazing job at ensuring everything I had was documented! She seemed like a provider that truly cares for veterans
About Tabatha Paulson, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1336479922
Tabatha Paulson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Tabatha Paulson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tabatha Paulson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Tabatha Paulson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tabatha Paulson.
