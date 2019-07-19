See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Temecula, CA
Sylvia Ybarra, MFT Icon-share Share Profile

Sylvia Ybarra, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
3 (14)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Sylvia Ybarra, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Temecula, CA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Hassan Abdullah
Hassan Abdullah
0 (0)
View Profile
Farnoush Termeforoosh, MFT
Farnoush Termeforoosh, MFT
0 (0)
View Profile
Erin Mokhtar, MFT
Erin Mokhtar, MFT
10 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    27349 Jefferson Ave Ste 205, Temecula, CA 92590 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Depressive Disorders
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Depressive Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Post-Trauma Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sylvia Ybarra?

    Jul 19, 2019
    I am lucky to have Sylvia as my therapist. I can tell you that she is a compassionate and understanding human who challenges me, which is what I need. She has provided me with coping strategies that I have used and still use throughout my journey. She is a therapist that I can confide in. She is patient, and will listen and sit with you, offering empathy and human kindness. I would definitely recommend her to my friends and family!
    Marissa — Jul 19, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sylvia Ybarra, MFT
    How would you rate your experience with Sylvia Ybarra, MFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sylvia Ybarra to family and friends

    Sylvia Ybarra's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sylvia Ybarra

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sylvia Ybarra, MFT.

    About Sylvia Ybarra, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053301804
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sylvia Ybarra, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sylvia Ybarra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sylvia Ybarra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Sylvia Ybarra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Sylvia Ybarra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sylvia Ybarra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sylvia Ybarra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sylvia Ybarra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sylvia Ybarra, MFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.