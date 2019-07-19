Sylvia Ybarra, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sylvia Ybarra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sylvia Ybarra, MFT
Overview
Sylvia Ybarra, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Temecula, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 27349 Jefferson Ave Ste 205, Temecula, CA 92590 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am lucky to have Sylvia as my therapist. I can tell you that she is a compassionate and understanding human who challenges me, which is what I need. She has provided me with coping strategies that I have used and still use throughout my journey. She is a therapist that I can confide in. She is patient, and will listen and sit with you, offering empathy and human kindness. I would definitely recommend her to my friends and family!
About Sylvia Ybarra, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1053301804
Frequently Asked Questions
