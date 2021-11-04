Dr. Sylvia Tripp, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tripp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sylvia Tripp, DC
Dr. Sylvia Tripp, DC is a Chiropractor in Coeur D Alene, ID. They graduated from PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC WEST.
Logan C. Martin PC1104 N 4th St Ste B, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 292-4873
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr.tripp is excellent. I have extensive experience with sports, surgical repairs and numerous orthopedists and can easily say she is the best I've ever encountered. Efficient, knowledgeable, professional while friendly and personable, effective and all around worth me driving from spokane to see her despite her not being under my insurance plan. Absolutely worth it!
- Chiropractic
- English, Japanese
- 1083086086
- Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC WEST
- Washington State University
Dr. Tripp has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tripp accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tripp speaks Japanese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tripp. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tripp.
