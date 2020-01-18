Sylvia Sweatt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Sylvia Sweatt, APRN
Overview
Sylvia Sweatt, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Owensboro, KY.
Locations
- 1 2707 Breckenridge St Ste 2, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 683-1808
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I loved her, she was conscientious, listens, explains things clearly and cares. Excellent medical support and gets to the bottom of problems.
About Sylvia Sweatt, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1245237452
Frequently Asked Questions
Sylvia Sweatt accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sylvia Sweatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Sylvia Sweatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sylvia Sweatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sylvia Sweatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sylvia Sweatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.