Dr. Sims has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sylvia Sims, PHD
Overview
Dr. Sylvia Sims, PHD is a Counselor in Toledo, OH.
Dr. Sims works at
Locations
Diane Scott Duty Phd Pcc LLC4159 N Holland Sylvania Rd Ste 203, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 535-1901
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sims is the most wonderful psychologist in the area. She is compassionate, a great listener, and her guidance with my life issues has been dead on. I have recommended her both to my family and friends. I know I am a better, more sane person having met her.
About Dr. Sylvia Sims, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1285675546
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sims accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sims has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sims works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sims. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sims.
