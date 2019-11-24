See All Nurse Practitioners in Jacksonville, FL
Sylvia Ratliff, NPC Icon-share Share Profile

Sylvia Ratliff, NPC

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Sylvia Ratliff, NPC is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL. 

Sylvia Ratliff works at Jacksonville Clinic in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Family Medicine Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Clay Grimes, NP
Clay Grimes, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
Donita Jones, NP
Donita Jones, NP
8 (3)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    St Vincent's Primary Care
    7751 Baymeadows Rd E, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 450-8900
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acid Reflux
Acne
Allergies
Acid Reflux
Acne
Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sylvia Ratliff?

    Nov 24, 2019
    Best Nurse I have ever been doctored under, she knows just how to treat me to make me feel better. She is very knowledgeable concerning medicine.
    Tim — Nov 24, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sylvia Ratliff, NPC
    How would you rate your experience with Sylvia Ratliff, NPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sylvia Ratliff to family and friends

    Sylvia Ratliff's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sylvia Ratliff

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sylvia Ratliff, NPC.

    About Sylvia Ratliff, NPC

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043293152
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • State University of New York
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sylvia Ratliff, NPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sylvia Ratliff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sylvia Ratliff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Sylvia Ratliff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sylvia Ratliff works at Jacksonville Clinic in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Sylvia Ratliff’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Sylvia Ratliff. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sylvia Ratliff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sylvia Ratliff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sylvia Ratliff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sylvia Ratliff, NPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.