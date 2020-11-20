Sylvia Lagdan, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sylvia Lagdan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sylvia Lagdan, ARNP
Overview
Sylvia Lagdan, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tacoma, WA.
Sylvia Lagdan works at
Locations
-
1
Cascade Mental Health3707 S 19th St, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 475-7333
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sylvia Lagdan?
she has always listened to me and makes herself available to help. I really trust her
About Sylvia Lagdan, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1508812041
Frequently Asked Questions
Sylvia Lagdan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sylvia Lagdan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sylvia Lagdan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sylvia Lagdan works at
9 patients have reviewed Sylvia Lagdan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sylvia Lagdan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sylvia Lagdan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sylvia Lagdan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.