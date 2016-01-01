Sylvia Henderson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sylvia Henderson, LPC
Overview
Sylvia Henderson, LPC is a Counselor in Bend, OR.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1133 NW Wall St Ste 1, Bend, OR 97703 Directions (541) 389-6360
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sylvia Henderson?
About Sylvia Henderson, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1528040730
Frequently Asked Questions
Sylvia Henderson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sylvia Henderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Sylvia Henderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sylvia Henderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sylvia Henderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sylvia Henderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.