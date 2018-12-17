Sylvia Dickerson, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sylvia Dickerson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sylvia Dickerson, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sylvia Dickerson, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Salisbury, NC.
Sylvia Dickerson works at
Locations
Novant Health Farrington Family Medicine860 Jake Alexander Blvd W, Salisbury, NC 28147 Directions (704) 908-2499
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Get to see her very quickly. Very caring, through, comprehensive in her testing and Dx. Listens, and asks for details....A1
About Sylvia Dickerson, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Sylvia Dickerson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Sylvia Dickerson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Sylvia Dickerson using Healthline FindCare.
Sylvia Dickerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Sylvia Dickerson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sylvia Dickerson.
