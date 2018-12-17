See All Family Doctors in Salisbury, NC
Sylvia Dickerson, FNP Icon-share Share Profile

Sylvia Dickerson, FNP

Family Medicine
3 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Sylvia Dickerson, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Salisbury, NC. 

Sylvia Dickerson works at Novant Health Farrington Family Medicine in Salisbury, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Farrington Family Medicine
    860 Jake Alexander Blvd W, Salisbury, NC 28147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2499
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sylvia Dickerson?

    Dec 17, 2018
    Get to see her very quickly. Very caring, through, comprehensive in her testing and Dx. Listens, and asks for details....A1
    Donna in Salisbury, NC — Dec 17, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sylvia Dickerson, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Sylvia Dickerson, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sylvia Dickerson to family and friends

    Sylvia Dickerson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sylvia Dickerson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sylvia Dickerson, FNP.

    About Sylvia Dickerson, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1144533324
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sylvia Dickerson, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sylvia Dickerson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sylvia Dickerson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Sylvia Dickerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sylvia Dickerson works at Novant Health Farrington Family Medicine in Salisbury, NC. View the full address on Sylvia Dickerson’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Sylvia Dickerson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sylvia Dickerson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sylvia Dickerson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sylvia Dickerson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.