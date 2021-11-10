Sylvia Averitt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Sylvia Averitt, APN
Sylvia Averitt, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Henderson, NV.
Sylvia Averitt works at
Green Valley OB/GYN100 N Green Valley Pkwy Ste 345, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 260-0600
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I have been seeing Sylvia for years regarding all of my female issues. She is smart, proactive, has an awesome bedside manner and listens to my personal needs. She’s on the top of my list of the doctors/APN’s I see and highly recommend her. A pure delight.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1366643553
Sylvia Averitt accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sylvia Averitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Sylvia Averitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sylvia Averitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sylvia Averitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sylvia Averitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.