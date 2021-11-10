See All Nurse Practitioners in Henderson, NV
Sylvia Averitt, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (7)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Sylvia Averitt, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Henderson, NV. 

Sylvia Averitt works at Green Valley OB/GYN in Henderson, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Locations

  1. 1
    Green Valley OB/GYN
    100 N Green Valley Pkwy Ste 345, Henderson, NV 89074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 260-0600
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 10, 2021
    I have been seeing Sylvia for years regarding all of my female issues. She is smart, proactive, has an awesome bedside manner and listens to my personal needs. She’s on the top of my list of the doctors/APN’s I see and highly recommend her. A pure delight.
    Steph Suppe — Nov 10, 2021
    Sylvia Averitt, APN
    About Sylvia Averitt, APN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366643553
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sylvia Averitt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Sylvia Averitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sylvia Averitt works at Green Valley OB/GYN in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Sylvia Averitt’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Sylvia Averitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sylvia Averitt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sylvia Averitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sylvia Averitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
