Sylma Millares has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sylma Millares, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sylma Millares, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Miami, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 10250 SW 56th St Ste C101, Miami, FL 33165 Directions (305) 271-8509
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Sylma Millares, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1285874792
Frequently Asked Questions
Sylma Millares accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sylma Millares has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Sylma Millares. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sylma Millares.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sylma Millares, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sylma Millares appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.