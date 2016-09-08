Dr. Palmer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sydney Palmer, PHD
Overview
Dr. Sydney Palmer, PHD is a Psychologist in Tempe, AZ.
Locations
- 1 1972 E Baseline Rd # B-102, Tempe, AZ 85283 Directions (480) 820-2058
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I had medical issues stemming from Strss related to 10 in vitro sessions . Dr. Palmer was great relating to my concerns and getting to a place of calmness needed at a time of such great importance . I feel he listens well and contributes at just the right time . Thank you Dr. Palmer
About Dr. Sydney Palmer, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1417970278
