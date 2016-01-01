See All Nurse Midwives in Winston Salem, NC
Sybilla Howell, CNM Icon-share Share Profile

Sybilla Howell, CNM

Midwifery
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Sybilla Howell, CNM is a Midwife in Winston Salem, NC. 

Sybilla Howell works at Novant Health Midwifery in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Midwifery
    245 Charlois Blvd Ste C, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 619-8109
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sybilla Howell?

    Photo: Sybilla Howell, CNM
    How would you rate your experience with Sybilla Howell, CNM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sybilla Howell to family and friends

    Sybilla Howell's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sybilla Howell

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sybilla Howell, CNM.

    About Sybilla Howell, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1821426610
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sybilla Howell, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sybilla Howell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sybilla Howell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sybilla Howell works at Novant Health Midwifery in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Sybilla Howell’s profile.

    Sybilla Howell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sybilla Howell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sybilla Howell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sybilla Howell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.