Dr. Svetlana Stepukhovich, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Svetlana Stepukhovich, PHD is a Psychologist in Setauket, NY.
Dr. Stepukhovich works at
Locations
1
Long Island Office28 Jones St Ste 203, Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (917) 830-5003
2
Manhattan Office211 W 56th St Apt 15M, New York, NY 10019 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stepukhovich has unique approach to address patient problems. After couple sessions I was able to restore peace in my mind and family, uncover hidden potentials and embrace new carrier opportunities . Her expertise and solid theoretical knowledge allowed me to deal with personal issues in totally different dimensions. It was very encouraging experience.
About Dr. Svetlana Stepukhovich, PHD
- Psychology
- English, Russian
- 1538476122
Education & Certifications
- Jewish Bd Chld/Fam Serv
Dr. Stepukhovich works at
Dr. Stepukhovich speaks Russian.
