Svetlana Krasnova, APN
Overview
Svetlana Krasnova, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in New Brunswick, NJ.
Locations
Otology, Neurotology, and Skull Base Surgery, Dept. of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, Rutgers Health, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital10 Plum St Fl 5, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 235-5530
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Svetlana Krasnova, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1265079990
Frequently Asked Questions
Svetlana Krasnova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
