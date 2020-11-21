See All Physicians Assistants in Alexandria, VA
Suzette Wisdom, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Suzette Wisdom, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Suzette Wisdom, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Alexandria, VA. 

Suzette Wisdom works at MDVIP - Alexandria, Virginia in Alexandria, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Emily Grisnik, PA-C
Emily Grisnik, PA-C
10 (35)
View Profile
Nina Garcia, PA-C
Nina Garcia, PA-C
8 (50)
View Profile
Leah Waller, PA-C
Leah Waller, PA-C
10 (15)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Alexandria Primary Care Assocs
    4660 Kenmore Ave Ste 710, Alexandria, VA 22304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 370-9002

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Suzette Wisdom?

Nov 21, 2020
Very good; appears knowledgeable and experienced; good communicator
— Nov 21, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Suzette Wisdom, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Suzette Wisdom, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Suzette Wisdom to family and friends

Suzette Wisdom's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Suzette Wisdom

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Suzette Wisdom, PA-C.

About Suzette Wisdom, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1093299075
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Suzette Wisdom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Suzette Wisdom works at MDVIP - Alexandria, Virginia in Alexandria, VA. View the full address on Suzette Wisdom’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Suzette Wisdom. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Suzette Wisdom.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Suzette Wisdom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Suzette Wisdom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Suzette Wisdom, PA-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.