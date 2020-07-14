Suzette Tokuda has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Suzette Tokuda, PSY
Suzette Tokuda, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Aiea, HI.
Suzette Tokuda works at
Sherrie M. Takushi Psy.d. Inc.98-211 Pali Momi St Ste 600, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 358-3583
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
all of my visits with doctor tokuda have gone wonderfully. although i was shy and hesitant to open up, she was patient with me and we experimented with alternative ways of sharing my thoughts and feelings. through the coronavirus pandemic, she has continued to be a support for me. would definitely recommend, especially for teens.
About Suzette Tokuda, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1891884912
Suzette Tokuda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Suzette Tokuda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Suzette Tokuda. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Suzette Tokuda.
