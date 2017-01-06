See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Folsom, CA
Suzette James, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Suzette James, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Folsom, CA. 

Suzette James works at Foothill Therapy in Folsom, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Tree Counseling
    Family Tree Counseling
1665 Creekside Dr Ste 106, Folsom, CA 95630
(916) 365-2381

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavior Management Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Play Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Suzette James, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083863955
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • National University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Suzette James, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Suzette James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Suzette James has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Suzette James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Suzette James works at Foothill Therapy in Folsom, CA. View the full address on Suzette James’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Suzette James. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Suzette James.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Suzette James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Suzette James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

