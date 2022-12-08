See All Nurse Midwives in Seattle, WA
Suzanne Wilson, CNM Icon-share Share Profile

Suzanne Wilson, CNM

Midwifery
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Suzanne Wilson, CNM is a Midwife in Seattle, WA. 

Suzanne Wilson works at Franciscan Women's Health at Virginia Mason in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Midwives
Compare with other nearby providers
Shari Luchino, CNM
Shari Luchino, CNM
6 (4)
View Profile
Roda Scego, CNM
Roda Scego, CNM
6 (3)
View Profile
Isabella Lwiza, CNM
Isabella Lwiza, CNM
10 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Anne Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Women's Health at Virginia Mason
    1201 Terry Ave Fl 8 Ste 200, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 287-6300
  2. 2
    Franciscan Women's Health Associates - West Seattle
    4550 Fauntleroy Way SW Ste 100, Seattle, WA 98126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 403-1601

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abnormal Menstruation
Birth
Birth Control
Abnormal Menstruation
Birth
Birth Control

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Birth Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Birth
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breastfeeding Counseling Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Childbirth Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Natural Childbirth Chevron Icon
Normal Labor Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Menopausal Problems Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Suzanne Wilson?

Dec 08, 2022
Suzanne was amazing throughout my entire pregnancy. I chose to stay with her for my weekly visits because I felt like I was seen and respected. She always spent as much time with me as I needed, and heard me out when I had concerns or disagreed with doing something a certain way. She even came to visit me in delivery even though she wasn't on call that day. I 100% recommend Suzanne to anyone and everyone!
Kim V — Dec 08, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Suzanne Wilson, CNM
How would you rate your experience with Suzanne Wilson, CNM?
  • Likelihood of recommending Suzanne Wilson to family and friends

Suzanne Wilson's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Suzanne Wilson

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Suzanne Wilson, CNM.

About Suzanne Wilson, CNM

Specialties
  • Midwifery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1174932404
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Suzanne Wilson, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Suzanne Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Suzanne Wilson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Suzanne Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Suzanne Wilson works at Franciscan Women's Health at Virginia Mason in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Suzanne Wilson’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Suzanne Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Suzanne Wilson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Suzanne Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Suzanne Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Suzanne Wilson, CNM?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.