Suzanne Whalen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Suzanne Whalen, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Suzanne Whalen, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Suzanne Whalen works at
Locations
Internal Medicine - Eastpoint2400 Eastpoint Pkwy Ste 450, Louisville, KY 40223 Directions (502) 244-6899
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Suzanne Whalen?
Suzanne is the most caring Healthcare provider I ever known. She is wonderful , kind person. Very knowledgeable and professional. Highly recommended.
About Suzanne Whalen, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1770943904
Frequently Asked Questions
3 patients have reviewed Suzanne Whalen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Suzanne Whalen.
