Suzanne Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Suzanne Thomas, NP
Overview
Suzanne Thomas, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Williamsville, NY.
Suzanne Thomas works at
Locations
Buffalo Medical Group295 Essjay Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 630-1050
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Suzanne Thomas?
She was the best NP that I’ve been to on a very long time! Will go back again very understanding !
About Suzanne Thomas, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1063668457
Frequently Asked Questions
Suzanne Thomas accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Suzanne Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Suzanne Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Suzanne Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Suzanne Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Suzanne Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.