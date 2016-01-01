See All Counselors in Dallas, TX
Overview

Suzanne Schultz, MS is a Counselor in Dallas, TX. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    13345 N Central Expy Ste 200, Dallas, TX 75243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 248-5567
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Suzanne Schultz, MS

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093803108
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Suzanne Schultz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Suzanne Schultz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Suzanne Schultz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Suzanne Schultz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Suzanne Schultz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Suzanne Schultz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

