Dr. Suzanne Nixon, ED.D

Counseling
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Suzanne Nixon, ED.D is a Counselor in Lansdowne, VA. 

Dr. Nixon works at Integrative Counseling and Relationship Therapy, Inc. in Lansdowne, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Integrative Counseling and Relationship Therapy
    19415 Deerfield Ave Ste 307, Lansdowne, VA 20176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 729-0505

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Beth Bralley — Apr 01, 2021
    About Dr. Suzanne Nixon, ED.D

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598816050
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Virgina Polytechnic Institute and State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Suzanne Nixon, ED.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nixon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nixon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nixon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nixon works at Integrative Counseling and Relationship Therapy, Inc. in Lansdowne, VA. View the full address on Dr. Nixon’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Nixon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nixon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nixon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nixon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

