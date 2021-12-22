Suzanne Million, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Suzanne Million is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Suzanne Million, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Suzanne Million, PA-C is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from Saint Louis University, Saint Louis, Mo and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.
Suzanne Million works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Central Medical Group4921 Parkview Pl Ste 14A, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 454-8778
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Suzanne Million?
Suzanne is great Physician Assistant, she takes her time to listen to my concern, truly cares and provides excellent care. I fully trust her and highly recommend her.
About Suzanne Million, PA-C
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1265793459
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University, Saint Louis, Mo
Frequently Asked Questions
Suzanne Million has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Suzanne Million accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Suzanne Million has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Suzanne Million works at
10 patients have reviewed Suzanne Million. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Suzanne Million.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Suzanne Million, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Suzanne Million appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.