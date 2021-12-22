See All Rheumatologists in Saint Louis, MO
Suzanne Million, PA-C

Rheumatology
3.0 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Suzanne Million, PA-C is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from Saint Louis University, Saint Louis, Mo and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.

Suzanne Million works at Central Medical Group in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Medical Group
    4921 Parkview Pl Ste 14A, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 454-8778

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Bone Density Scan
Bursa Injection
Arthritis
Bone Density Scan
Bursa Injection

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursa Injection Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Injection of Tendon Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 22, 2021
    Suzanne is great Physician Assistant, she takes her time to listen to my concern, truly cares and provides excellent care. I fully trust her and highly recommend her.
    Katarina M. — Dec 22, 2021
    Photo: Suzanne Million, PA-C
    About Suzanne Million, PA-C

    • Rheumatology
    • English
    • 1265793459
    Education & Certifications

    • Saint Louis University, Saint Louis, Mo
