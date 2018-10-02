Dr. Suzanne McKenna, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKenna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzanne McKenna, PHD
Dr. Suzanne McKenna, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Rogers, AR. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas.
DSM Associates Psychology Group211 N 34th St, Rogers, AR 72756 Directions (479) 202-9956
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been a paitent of Dr. McKenna's for 6 years. She is highly intelligent, extremely compationate and her knowledge of pratical suggestions is vast. Her best quality i think is to be able to sum up information quickly and be able to get right to a possible sollution. This insight is invaluable.
- St Louis State Hospital
- St. Louis Professional Psychology Internship Consortium
- University of Arkansas
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Dr. McKenna has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKenna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. McKenna. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKenna.
