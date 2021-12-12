See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Johnston, RI
Suzanne Lowe, CNM

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (16)
Suzanne Lowe, CNM is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Johnston, RI. 

Suzanne Lowe works at Suzanne Lowe CNM in Johnston, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Suzanne Lowe CNM
    1524 Atwood Ave Ste 442, Johnston, RI 02919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 273-1666
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

  • Women and Infants Hospital Of Rhode Island

Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Female Infertility
Gynecologic Disorders
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Female Infertility
Gynecologic Disorders

Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 12, 2021
    I have finally opened my own practice. Suzanne Lowe CNM 1524 Atwood Ave. Suite 442 Johnston 401-213-9222. Taking new patients and looking forward to seeing everyone who has trusted me with their healthcare.
    Suzanne Lowe — Dec 12, 2021
    About Suzanne Lowe, CNM

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1457307258
    Education & Certifications

    • Bsn Rhode Island College
