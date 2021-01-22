See All Nurse Practitioners in Meridian, ID
Suzanne Jardine, CFNP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Suzanne Jardine, CFNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Meridian, ID. 

Suzanne Jardine works at Bella Family Health Care & Aesthetics in Meridian, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bella Family Health Care & Aesthetics
    1545 E Leighfield Dr # 100, Meridian, ID 83646 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 957-6871
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Acute Abdominal Pain
ADHD and-or ADD
Acne
Acute Abdominal Pain
ADHD and-or ADD

Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Preconception Counseling Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • FirstCare Health Plans
    • Medicaid of Idaho
    • Medicare
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Samaritan Health Plans
    • SelectHealth
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Suzanne Jardine, CFNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306390380
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Westminster College, Bsn
