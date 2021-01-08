Suzanne Cox accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Suzanne Cox, PMHNP-BC
Overview
Suzanne Cox, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Fairfax, VA.
Locations
NeuroPsych Wellness Center PC3930 Pender Dr Ste 350, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 865-8686Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Suzanne Cox has been really wonderful to work with, even during COVID. Her virtual appointments are very helpful. She is knowledgeable, respectful, kind, and genuine. I'm really glad I was referred to her by my PCM.
About Suzanne Cox, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1710272083
Frequently Asked Questions
2 patients have reviewed Suzanne Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Suzanne Cox.
