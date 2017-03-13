Suzanne Courtney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Suzanne Courtney, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Suzanne Courtney, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Mishawaka, IN.
Suzanne Courtney works at
Locations
Family Medicine Faculty Physicians, 611 E Douglas Rd Ste 406, Mishawaka, IN 46545, (574) 335-6580
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
She saved my children and I during an extremely difficult time. Cannot say enough about her compassion, professionalism, caring, flexibility, honesty and helpfullness.
About Suzanne Courtney, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1629222088
Frequently Asked Questions
Suzanne Courtney accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Suzanne Courtney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Suzanne Courtney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Suzanne Courtney.
