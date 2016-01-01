See All Counselors in Hanover, MA
Suzanne Briggette, LMFT

Counseling
Overview

Suzanne Briggette, LMFT is a Counselor in Hanover, MA. 

Suzanne Briggette works at Aspire LLC in Hanover, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Aspire LLC
    720 Washington St Ste 102, Hanover, MA 02339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 826-3601

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Couples Therapy
Depressive Disorders
Anxiety
Couples Therapy
Depressive Disorders

Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Couples Therapy
Depressive Disorders
Family Psychotherapy
Relationship Issues
Stress Management
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    About Suzanne Briggette, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396880688
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Massachusetts
