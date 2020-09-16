See All Counselors in Tyler, TX
Suzanne Brians Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Suzanne Brians

Counseling
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Suzanne Brians is a Counselor in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Counseling, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from The University Of Texas At Tyler.

Suzanne Brians works at Tyler Counseling & Assessment Center, LLP, Tyler, TX in Tyler, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Tyler Counseling & Assessment Center
    1121 E Southeast Loop 323 Ste 204, Tyler, TX 75701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 581-0933
    Monday
    8:15am - 6:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 6:15pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 6:15pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Suzanne Brians?

    Sep 16, 2020
    Wonderful! She is such a Compassionate and knowledgeable woman who has helped me overcome life long behavioral issues. She truly cares for her patients and has gone out of her way to ensure I receive the care I need. Extremely easy to communicate with and always available if I have an emergency. I cannot say enough good things about this woman.
    Anne C. — Sep 16, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Suzanne Brians
    How would you rate your experience with Suzanne Brians?
    • Likelihood of recommending Suzanne Brians to family and friends

    Suzanne Brians' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Suzanne Brians

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Suzanne Brians.

    About Suzanne Brians

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114039310
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • The University Of Texas At Tyler
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Suzanne Brians is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Suzanne Brians is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Suzanne Brians has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Suzanne Brians has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Suzanne Brians works at Tyler Counseling & Assessment Center, LLP, Tyler, TX in Tyler, TX. View the full address on Suzanne Brians’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Suzanne Brians. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Suzanne Brians.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Suzanne Brians, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Suzanne Brians appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Suzanne Brians?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.