Dr. Suzanne Bellante, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bellante is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzanne Bellante, OD
Overview
Dr. Suzanne Bellante, OD is an Optometrist in New York, NY.
Locations
Union Square Eye Care LLC235 Park Ave S Fl 2, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 844-8181Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Bellante for many years and she is wonderful. She is meticulous in her exams and listens carefully to diagnose the problems. I recommend her highly
About Dr. Suzanne Bellante, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1992788921
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bellante has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bellante accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bellante has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bellante. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bellante.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bellante, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bellante appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.