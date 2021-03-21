Suzanne Barnes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Suzanne Barnes, LMFT
Overview
Suzanne Barnes, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Medford, OR.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 310 E 6th St, Medford, OR 97501 Directions (541) 301-6714
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
She’s kind, listens well, and always makes me feel better and more prepared for the world after our meetings.
About Suzanne Barnes, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Suzanne Barnes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Suzanne Barnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Suzanne Barnes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Suzanne Barnes.
