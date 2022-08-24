See All Nurse Practitioners in Kirkland, WA
Suzan Watanabe, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile

Suzan Watanabe, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Suzan Watanabe, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Kirkland, WA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    11919 NE 128th St Ste C, Kirkland, WA 98034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 899-5600
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Suzan Watanabe?

    Aug 24, 2022
    Suzan has been my women’s health provider for over 10 years. She is the best! I’ve never had a clinician take so much time to listen to me. She always knows where to refer you if you need to go elsewhere. She is definitely well- networked with local providers so that you get the best care. You don’t have to wait too long for an appointment and we can definitely get in quickly if there is an urgent matter. She is never dismissive about your concerns and will order the proper tests you need in order to find out what’s going on. Suzan is the best!
    Shelley B. — Aug 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Suzan Watanabe, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Suzan Watanabe, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Suzan Watanabe to family and friends

    Suzan Watanabe's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Suzan Watanabe

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Suzan Watanabe, ARNP.

    About Suzan Watanabe, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598845018
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Suzan Watanabe, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Suzan Watanabe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Suzan Watanabe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Suzan Watanabe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Suzan Watanabe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Suzan Watanabe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Suzan Watanabe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Suzan Watanabe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Suzan Watanabe, ARNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.