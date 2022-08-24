Suzan Watanabe, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Suzan Watanabe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Suzan Watanabe, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Suzan Watanabe, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Kirkland, WA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 11919 NE 128th St Ste C, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-5600
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Suzan has been my women’s health provider for over 10 years. She is the best! I’ve never had a clinician take so much time to listen to me. She always knows where to refer you if you need to go elsewhere. She is definitely well- networked with local providers so that you get the best care. You don’t have to wait too long for an appointment and we can definitely get in quickly if there is an urgent matter. She is never dismissive about your concerns and will order the proper tests you need in order to find out what’s going on. Suzan is the best!
About Suzan Watanabe, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1598845018
Frequently Asked Questions
Suzan Watanabe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Suzan Watanabe accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Suzan Watanabe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Suzan Watanabe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Suzan Watanabe.
