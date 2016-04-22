See All Counselors in Mount Clemens, MI
Suzan Fischer, LLP

Counseling
3 (5)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Suzan Fischer, LLP is a Counselor in Mount Clemens, MI. 

Suzan Fischer works at Venture Counseling in Mount Clemens, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Venture Counseling
    198 S Main St Ste 2, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 466-5960
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Suzan Fischer, LLP

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285968552
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Suzan Fischer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Suzan Fischer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Suzan Fischer works at Venture Counseling in Mount Clemens, MI. View the full address on Suzan Fischer’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Suzan Fischer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Suzan Fischer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Suzan Fischer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Suzan Fischer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

