Suzan Fischer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Suzan Fischer, LLP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Suzan Fischer, LLP is a Counselor in Mount Clemens, MI.
Suzan Fischer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Venture Counseling198 S Main St Ste 2, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Directions (586) 466-5960
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Suzan Fischer?
I found our experience with Suzan to be very helpful, I would recommend her Office to anyone looking for help and improvement.
About Suzan Fischer, LLP
- Counseling
- English
- 1285968552
Frequently Asked Questions
Suzan Fischer accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Suzan Fischer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Suzan Fischer works at
5 patients have reviewed Suzan Fischer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Suzan Fischer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Suzan Fischer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Suzan Fischer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.