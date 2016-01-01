Dr. Susie Kim, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susie Kim, OD
Overview
Dr. Susie Kim, OD is an Optometrist in Streetsboro, OH. They graduated from ILLINOIS COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
-
1
Streetsboro1155 State Route 303, Streetsboro, OH 44241 Directions (330) 296-6293
-
2
Kennedy Eye Center1558 Akron Peninsula Rd, Akron, OH 44313 Directions (330) 922-4040Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Novitas Solutions, Inc.
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- SummaCare
- Sunshine Health
- Superior Vision
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
About Dr. Susie Kim, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1225079841
Education & Certifications
- ILLINOIS COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.